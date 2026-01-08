Left Menu

BHEL secures order from BCGCL for coal gasification, raw syngas cleaning facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:17 IST
BHEL secures order from BCGCL for coal gasification, raw syngas cleaning facilities
State-owned BHEL on Thursday said it has secured an order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities for coal-to-ammonium nitrate project at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) is a joint venture company of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The order covers engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee of the coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities, which form the core process units of the integrated chemical complex. The scope of work includes the gasifier and associated auxiliaries, steam generation plant, air separation unit, coal and ash handling systems, and cooling tower facilities.

The project will deploy BHEL's in-house developed Pressurised Fluidised Bed Gasification (PFBG) technology and marks its first commercial-scale application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

