Delhi Police Clamp Down on Godman's Finances Amid Harassment Allegations

In a significant move, Delhi Police have frozen assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore connected to the controversial figure Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The self-styled godman faces grave allegations of sexually harassing 17 female students, bringing his financial dealings under scrutiny.

The funds, dispersed across 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits, are believed to be part of a financial network managed by a trust under Saraswati's control. Sources claim the trust received substantial donations, further complicating the financial web.

Investigators revealed that Saraswati allegedly managed multiple bank accounts under various names to obscure transaction trails. The freezing of accounts is a crucial step in the ongoing probe to unravel the godman's complex financial operations.

