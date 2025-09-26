Left Menu

Delhi Police Clamp Down on Godman's Finances Amid Harassment Allegations

The Delhi Police have frozen nearly Rs 8 crore linked to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is accused of sexually harassing 17 female students. The funds were spread over 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits. The freeze is part of a wider investigation into the godman's financial dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:26 IST
Delhi Police Clamp Down on Godman's Finances Amid Harassment Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Police have frozen assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore connected to the controversial figure Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The self-styled godman faces grave allegations of sexually harassing 17 female students, bringing his financial dealings under scrutiny.

The funds, dispersed across 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits, are believed to be part of a financial network managed by a trust under Saraswati's control. Sources claim the trust received substantial donations, further complicating the financial web.

Investigators revealed that Saraswati allegedly managed multiple bank accounts under various names to obscure transaction trails. The freezing of accounts is a crucial step in the ongoing probe to unravel the godman's complex financial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
2
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global
3
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

 India
4
Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025