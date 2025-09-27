U.S. Targets Venezuelan Traffickers: Military Plans Unveiled

The U.S. military is reportedly considering making strategic moves against drug traffickers inside Venezuela, with potential strikes on the horizon in the next few weeks. This development comes as reported by NBC News, citing information from four unnamed sources.

Although President Donald Trump has yet to authorize any military actions, discussions are reportedly ongoing between the United States and Venezuela. These talks are being mediated through intermediaries in the Middle East.

This situation underscores the heightened tensions and the complex geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and Venezuela as they explore potential strategies to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)