MLA's Fiery Ultimatum Over Pollution

Jadcherla's Congress MLA, J Anirudh Reddy, issued a stern warning to a local pharmaceutical unit accused of pollution, pledging to burn it down should the Pollution Control Board fail to act by September 28.

Reddy emphasized his discontent through a video, highlighting the board's persistent inaction despite his efforts to address the issue in the Assembly.

Expressing solidarity with affected farmers, Reddy declared his impatience with procedural delays, providing the board with a one-day ultimatum to rectify the situation or face severe consequences.

