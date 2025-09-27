MLA's Fiery Ultimatum Over Pollution
J Anirudh Reddy, an MLA from Jadcherla, Telangana, threatened to set a pharma unit on fire if the Pollution Control Board doesn't address the alleged pollution it causes. After numerous unresolved complaints, Reddy expressed frustration over inaction and set a deadline for the board to act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Jadcherla's Congress MLA, J Anirudh Reddy, issued a stern warning to a local pharmaceutical unit accused of pollution, pledging to burn it down should the Pollution Control Board fail to act by September 28.
Reddy emphasized his discontent through a video, highlighting the board's persistent inaction despite his efforts to address the issue in the Assembly.
Expressing solidarity with affected farmers, Reddy declared his impatience with procedural delays, providing the board with a one-day ultimatum to rectify the situation or face severe consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal in Telangana Cash-for-Vote Scandal
Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial Appointment
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed Telangana's New DGP
Heavy Rains Strain Telangana: Chief Minister on High Alert