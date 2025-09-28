Kota Couple's Ordeal in Bali: A Fight for Justice

A couple from Kota encountered a harrowing experience in Bali, Indonesia, when they were attacked and robbed of their valuables and passports. Despite filing a police complaint, their plea for help initially went unanswered.

Charmesh Sharma, a Bundi-based activist, stepped in to assist the couple, Saurabh and Shivani Ranani, by filing an online petition with Indian authorities, including President Droupadi Murmu and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, to expedite the issuance of emergency passports.

Sharma revealed that the assailants deceived the Rananis by pretending to offer assistance on the night of their arrival and then attacked them. Efforts are now focused on securing their quick return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)