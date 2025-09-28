Left Menu

Kota Couple's Ordeal in Bali: A Fight for Justice

A couple from Kota, India, was attacked and robbed in Bali, Indonesia. Despite reporting the incident to local police, no action was initially taken. Activist Charmesh Sharma intervened, seeking help from Indian authorities to issue emergency passports for the couple's safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:35 IST
Kota Couple's Ordeal in Bali: A Fight for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple from Kota encountered a harrowing experience in Bali, Indonesia, when they were attacked and robbed of their valuables and passports. Despite filing a police complaint, their plea for help initially went unanswered.

Charmesh Sharma, a Bundi-based activist, stepped in to assist the couple, Saurabh and Shivani Ranani, by filing an online petition with Indian authorities, including President Droupadi Murmu and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, to expedite the issuance of emergency passports.

Sharma revealed that the assailants deceived the Rananis by pretending to offer assistance on the night of their arrival and then attacked them. Efforts are now focused on securing their quick return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025