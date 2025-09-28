Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

A picturesque seaside town in North Carolina was rocked by a gruesome, premeditated shooting that left three dead and five injured, according to local police. The shooting occurred in the historic port town of Southport, a bustling area peppered with bars and restaurants.

Speaking at a Sunday press conference, Police Chief Todd Coring identified Nigel Edge of Oak Island as the main suspect. He's accused of orchestrating the attack from a boat, firing into a crowd gathered at the American Fish Company. Edge is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Edge, a combat veteran claiming to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, faces a court appearance on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard detained him after spotting a person fitting his description. Officials continue to gather evidence, while the local community reels from the weekend tragedy.

