Left Menu

Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

A shocking, premeditated shooting in North Carolina left three dead and five injured. Allegedly executed by Nigel Edge from a boat, the attack targeted American Fish Company in Southport. Edge, a supposed combat veteran claiming PTSD, faces multiple murder and assault charges. Investigations continue to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southport | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:38 IST
Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A picturesque seaside town in North Carolina was rocked by a gruesome, premeditated shooting that left three dead and five injured, according to local police. The shooting occurred in the historic port town of Southport, a bustling area peppered with bars and restaurants.

Speaking at a Sunday press conference, Police Chief Todd Coring identified Nigel Edge of Oak Island as the main suspect. He's accused of orchestrating the attack from a boat, firing into a crowd gathered at the American Fish Company. Edge is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Edge, a combat veteran claiming to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, faces a court appearance on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard detained him after spotting a person fitting his description. Officials continue to gather evidence, while the local community reels from the weekend tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

 India
3
PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

 India
4
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025