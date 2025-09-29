Eskom Brings Kusile Unit 6 Into Full Operation, Adding 800MW to SA’s Grid

In a major step toward stabilising South Africa’s electricity supply, Eskom’s Kusile Power Station Unit 6 has officially entered commercial operation, adding approximately 800 megawatts (MW) to the national grid. The milestone not only boosts the country’s energy security but also marks the completion of Eskom’s ambitious Build Programme, one of the largest infrastructure undertakings in South Africa’s history.

A Milestone for Energy Security

Announcing the development, Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane described the achievement as a crucial step in the utility’s Generation Operational Recovery Plan.

“Achieving commercial operation of Unit 6 within the planned timeframe is a testament to Eskom’s disciplined execution of its turnaround strategy. This milestone not only completes the Kusile build programme but also reinforces Eskom’s commitment to restoring energy security, enhancing grid stability, and investing in infrastructure that supports South Africa’s long-term economic growth,” Marokane said.

Since its synchronisation in March 2025, Unit 6 has consistently met performance benchmarks and contributed to grid reliability, successfully supplying electricity 97% of the time.

Completion of the Build Programme

The Kusile Power Station, located in Mpumalanga, has been under construction for more than a decade and is one of the largest coal-fired power projects in the world. Its completion signals the end of Eskom’s Build Programme, which included both Kusile and Medupi power stations.

At Medupi, Unit 4 was returned to service in July 2025, further strengthening Eskom’s generation capacity. Both Kusile and Medupi are designed for an operational lifespan of around 50 years, ensuring they will remain cornerstones of South Africa’s energy mix for decades to come.

Balancing Baseload and Renewables

While celebrating the milestone, Marokane highlighted Eskom’s dual focus: maintaining a reliable baseload from coal-fired power stations while also accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are also accelerating efforts to expand our renewable energy portfolio to complement our baseload infrastructure. This is part of our broader strategy to repower the grid and reduce overall emissions,” he added.

This reflects South Africa’s ongoing challenge of balancing immediate energy needs with long-term sustainability goals.

Technical Significance of Commercial Operation

Eskom explained that the designation of “commercial operation” means Unit 6 has passed all required testing and optimisation phases and is now fully integrated into the operational fleet.

Although the unit has been supplying electricity since 23 March 2025, its contribution was not officially recognised in Eskom’s reporting. From now on, its output will be included in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), a key performance indicator for Eskom’s fleet.

Part of a Broader Capacity Goal

Unit 6’s commissioning forms part of Eskom’s strategic goal to add 2,500MW of new capacity to the grid by March 2025. With Unit 6 now in commercial operation, Eskom has taken a major step toward meeting this target, which is critical to mitigating rolling blackouts and ensuring economic stability.

Looking Ahead

The completion of Unit 6 not only closes a significant chapter in Eskom’s history but also opens the door for future investments in renewable energy and modernisation. By combining large-scale coal power infrastructure with new clean energy initiatives, Eskom aims to provide South Africa with a more resilient, diversified, and sustainable energy system.