Tensions Rise as Houthi Rebels Strike Ship in Gulf of Aden

On Monday, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile attack, setting the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht ablaze in the Gulf of Aden. The attack injured two mariners, leading to the crew's emergency evacuation and drawing swift international attention.

Spliethoff, the ship's owner, reports 'substantial' damage to the vessel as evacuation efforts continue. Surveillance indicates the attack was launched by Iranian-backed Houthis, though official acknowledgment from the group remains pending. Previous attempts on the same vessel were similarly unclaimed.

The strike further complicates ongoing conflict dynamics, with implications stretching from the Red Sea to Gaza. As regional military visibility increases, the incident underscores broader strategic concerns surrounding pivotal maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)