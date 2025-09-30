Left Menu

Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Trio in 2014 Assault Case

A Delhi court has convicted three men of attempting culpable homicide and wrongful restraint in a 2014 assault case. The conviction was based on medical evidence and the testimony of the victim, Akshay, who was brutally attacked and sustained serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST
Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Trio in 2014 Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has convicted three men, Ajeet, Rahul Kumar, and Anil, for attempting culpable homicide and wrongful restraint in connection with a 2014 incident.

The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar, followed a robust prosecution case supported by compelling medical evidence and victim Akshay's testimony.

Akshay, attacked at an eatery, suffered grievous injuries needing spleen surgery. The court found the accused guilty, with sentencing scheduled for October 17.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

 India
2
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

 Global
3
S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

 India
4
Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025