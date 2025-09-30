Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Trio in 2014 Assault Case
A Delhi court has convicted three men of attempting culpable homicide and wrongful restraint in a 2014 assault case. The conviction was based on medical evidence and the testimony of the victim, Akshay, who was brutally attacked and sustained serious injuries.
A Delhi court has convicted three men, Ajeet, Rahul Kumar, and Anil, for attempting culpable homicide and wrongful restraint in connection with a 2014 incident.
The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar, followed a robust prosecution case supported by compelling medical evidence and victim Akshay's testimony.
Akshay, attacked at an eatery, suffered grievous injuries needing spleen surgery. The court found the accused guilty, with sentencing scheduled for October 17.
