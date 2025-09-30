Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally Spurs Probe: Venue Blame Game Intensifies
A panel of NDA MPs, led by BJP MP Hema Malini, is probing a deadly stampede at actor Vijay's rally, questioning the appropriateness of the venue and the responsibility of local administration. The stampede resulted in 41 deaths, prompting calls for a Supreme Court judge-led investigation.
A deadly stampede at actor Vijay's rally has prompted an NDA MPs panel to question the venue's selection and responsibility for the tragedy. The incident has claimed 41 lives, with the panel led by BJP MP Hema Malini seeking accountability from local authorities and organizers over the safety lapse.
The rally venue, deemed too narrow by the panel, allegedly led to the chaotic situation. In addition to overcrowding, Hema Malini highlighted factors like power cuts and restricted vehicle movements, contributing to the disaster. The panel insists that a free and fair investigation should be conducted, suggesting a Supreme Court judge's oversight.
Amid the tragic circumstances, panel members visited the Karur Government Hospital to check on injured individuals, emphasizing the urgent need for answers and improvements in crowd management at public events, especially concerning prominent figures like actor-politician Vijay.
