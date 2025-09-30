Punjab Political Clash Over Flood Relief Responsibility

In a heated critique, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has accused the AAP government of abdicating its flood relief duties in favor of the Centre. Warring has called this move an attempt to avoid accountability in a time of crisis.

During the special session of the Punjab Assembly, Warring underscored the state's obligation to aid flood-affected residents. He expressed skepticism over receiving substantial assistance from the BJP-led central government, whom he described as antagonistic towards Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Centre's inaction and the Prime Minister's Office for neglecting requests from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Warring urged the AAP to present a relief plan independent of the Centre, emphasizing the urgent needs of flood victims.

