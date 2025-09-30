Left Menu

Punjab Political Clash Over Flood Relief Responsibility

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government for trying to shift the flood relief responsibility to the Centre. He emphasized the state's primary role in aiding its people and condemned the Centre's lack of response to Punjab's financial aid requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:43 IST
Punjab Political Clash Over Flood Relief Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has accused the AAP government of abdicating its flood relief duties in favor of the Centre. Warring has called this move an attempt to avoid accountability in a time of crisis.

During the special session of the Punjab Assembly, Warring underscored the state's obligation to aid flood-affected residents. He expressed skepticism over receiving substantial assistance from the BJP-led central government, whom he described as antagonistic towards Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Centre's inaction and the Prime Minister's Office for neglecting requests from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Warring urged the AAP to present a relief plan independent of the Centre, emphasizing the urgent needs of flood victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

 United States
2
Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

 India
4
Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

 Gabon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025