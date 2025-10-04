Left Menu

Three-year-old girl killed as truck hits motorcycle in Haryana's Ambala

PTI | Haryana | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:03 IST
A three-year-old girl, who was riding on a motorcycle with her parents, was killed after being crushed under the tyre of a truck which hit the two-wheeler in Haryana's Ambala, police said on Saturday.

The family, travelling from Patiala to Ambala city late Friday evening, was struck from behind allegedly by the speeding truck, the police said, adding that the girl's father was seriously injured in the accident while the mother suffered minor injuries.

The girl's body was taken for a postmortem and later handed over to her family.

The truck has been seized, but its driver fled the scene. The police are currently searching for him.

