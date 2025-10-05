Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Moves

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared strategic maneuvers to counter the growing U.S. military footprint in South Korea, as reported by state media KCNA on Sunday. This announcement signals ongoing tensions and further military expansion efforts by North Korea.

Speaking at a military exhibition, Kim unveiled these plans ahead of a significant milestone for the nation—the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea. The event demonstrated North Korea's military capabilities and foresight in strengthening its defense strategy.

As geopolitical dynamics intensify on the Korean peninsula, the latest developments underline North Korea's commitment to bolstering military readiness in the face of perceived external threats. Kim's statements reflect a continuous emphasis on fortifying national security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)