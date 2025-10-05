Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Moves

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced plans to allocate strategic assets in response to increased U.S. military presence in South Korea. He promised further military developments during a military exhibition marking the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-10-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 03:01 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared strategic maneuvers to counter the growing U.S. military footprint in South Korea, as reported by state media KCNA on Sunday. This announcement signals ongoing tensions and further military expansion efforts by North Korea.

Speaking at a military exhibition, Kim unveiled these plans ahead of a significant milestone for the nation—the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea. The event demonstrated North Korea's military capabilities and foresight in strengthening its defense strategy.

As geopolitical dynamics intensify on the Korean peninsula, the latest developments underline North Korea's commitment to bolstering military readiness in the face of perceived external threats. Kim's statements reflect a continuous emphasis on fortifying national security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

