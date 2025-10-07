Trump Optimistic About Impending Gaza Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a Gaza deal soon, citing tremendous progress on the issue during a discussion with reporters in the Oval Office.
Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Monday his confidence in the United States finalizing a deal regarding the Gaza situation shortly. He claimed substantial advancements have been made in negotiations.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump shared with the press his positive outlook on the progress achieved so far.
The President's remarks hint at a breakthrough in discussions concerning the longstanding conflict.
