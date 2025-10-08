Uganda Parliament Endorses Tough HR Regulation Bill to Curb Unqualified Practitioners

Uganda’s Parliament has taken a significant step toward restoring professionalism and discipline in the management of the national workforce by endorsing strict measures against unqualified and unlicensed human resource (HR) practitioners.

The proposed penalties form part of the Human Resource Management Professionals Bill, 2025, a Private Member’s Bill tabled by Workers’ MP, Hon. Margaret Rwabushaija, which seeks to regulate the HR profession through a system of mandatory registration, licensing, and professional accountability.

The new law, once enacted, will transform the HR sector into a regulated profession akin to law, medicine, and accounting — ensuring that only qualified, competent, and ethical practitioners handle the management of people across public and private institutions.

“This Bill is not about exclusion; it’s about protecting organisations and workers from quack HR practitioners who mismanage people and destroy careers,” said Hon. Rwabushaija during a joint sitting of the Committees on Gender, Labour and Social Development and Public Service and Local Government on October 7, 2025.

Stringent Penalties for Unqualified Practitioners

The Human Resource Management Professionals Bill, 2025 introduces tough penalties for anyone who practices HR management without registration or a valid licence.

Under the Bill:

Practicing HR without a valid practising certificate will be considered a criminal offence , attracting a fine of up to UGX 10 million or six months’ imprisonment , or both.

Forging HR credentials or impersonating a registered HR professional will carry a heavier penalty of up to UGX 20 million or two years in jail.

Lawmakers said the punitive measures were essential to weed out unqualified individuals who have undermined the credibility of HR management as a profession.

“Last week, we lost a mother because she went to a fake doctor. Today, I read of another mother who has died at the hands of an unqualified doctor. Even in HR, we have fake practitioners who have no clue about managing people. This Bill is going to save organisations from such quacks,” said Hon. Rwabushaija, drawing a parallel between medical malpractice and HR mismanagement.

Renewal and Professional Standards

The Bill proposes that HR practising certificates will expire annually on December 31, requiring practitioners to renew their licences at least two months before expiry.

However, this provision sparked debate among lawmakers, with some arguing that the two-month renewal window could be too restrictive.

“The two-month renewal period could limit many individuals. What happens if one fails to renew within that timeframe? Should we leave the window open or expand it? We must consider its practical implications,” argued Hon. Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Service and Local Government.

In response, Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Anyakun, defended the provision, stressing that professional regulation demands accountability and discipline.

“For you to be called a professional HR person, there must be a practical limit. Renewal should take place before expiry. This Bill inspires young people to aim for higher HR standards, just like in medicine or law,” said the Minister.

Regulating the Profession Through a Governing Body

A major highlight of the Bill is the establishment of the Human Resource Management Professionals Society, which will act as the governing body responsible for:

Registering and licensing HR practitioners.

Developing and enforcing a professional code of conduct.

Handling disciplinary matters and appeals related to misconduct.

Protecting HR professionals from unfair treatment or victimisation by employers.

The Society will also have the mandate to advise government and employers on HR policy and standards, ensuring that workforce management across sectors meets ethical and performance benchmarks.

The body will function much like the Uganda Law Society or the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, providing a platform for HR professionals to self-regulate and uphold integrity within the sector.

Balancing Inclusivity and Standards

While the Bill has received wide support, some MPs raised concerns about whether it sufficiently accommodates small and informal businesses, where HR functions are often handled by non-degree holders or administrative staff.

“Given all the labour laws already in place, should we not consolidate them into one comprehensive framework?” asked Hon. Ethel Naluyima, Woman MP for Wakiso District. “Many small enterprises rely on diploma holders managing dozens of staff. What happens to them if this Bill restricts practice to degree holders?”

Rwabushaija clarified that the intention of the Bill is not to disqualify experienced practitioners but to create clear pathways for professional growth through structured certification and continuous learning.

She emphasised that untrained or unlicensed individuals handling sensitive HR functions such as recruitment, payroll, performance appraisals, and disciplinary actions pose a risk to both employees and employers.

Strengthening Ethical Leadership in the Workplace

The proposed law aims to restore integrity, competence, and ethics in Uganda’s human resource management profession. In recent years, both public and private organisations have faced scandals involving nepotism, corruption, and poor personnel practices, largely attributed to unqualified HR personnel.

If implemented, the Bill is expected to:

Improve recruitment transparency and eliminate nepotism.

Enhance labour relations and workplace accountability .

Foster a merit-based employment culture .

Protect employees from abuse of authority and unfair dismissals.

The new framework also introduces disciplinary procedures for errant HR professionals, including suspension, revocation of licences, and blacklisting, for misconduct or breach of ethical standards.

“This Bill will bring professionalism back to our workplaces,” said Hon. Anyakun. “It will ensure that those managing people do so with fairness, competence, and respect for the law.”

A Step Toward a More Professional Workforce

The Bill has been lauded as a timely intervention in addressing systemic weaknesses within Uganda’s labour and employment ecosystem. Legislators noted that HR practitioners play a central role in driving productivity, managing employee welfare, and ensuring industrial harmony — and therefore must operate under clearly defined professional standards.

The proposal complements ongoing government efforts under the National Employment Policy and the Labour Inspection and Human Resource Development Framework, which seek to strengthen workforce governance and compliance.

The Bill will now proceed to the Committee Stage, where lawmakers will fine-tune its provisions before it is tabled for the Second Reading in Parliament.

“If we truly want a productive, fair, and competitive economy, we must professionalise the way we manage people,” said Hon. Rwabushaija. “Human capital is Uganda’s greatest resource — it deserves competent hands.”

With the introduction of the Human Resource Management Professionals Bill, 2025, Uganda stands poised to set a new benchmark in workforce regulation, ensuring that ethical, qualified, and accountable HR practitioners lead the way in shaping a disciplined and high-performing labour market.