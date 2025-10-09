Milestone Bill: Pioneering Gig Economy Protections in Malaysia

The rapidly evolving gig economy has reached a pivotal moment with Malaysia's Gig Workers Bill 2025. This landmark legislation is set to offer more than 1.2 million gig workers in Malaysia comprehensive protection, a first in Asia.

Prominent features of the bill include enhanced contract transparency, ensuring service contracts clearly detail terms like parties involved and payment methods. Further, it mandates just cause for dismissal and allows gig workers the freedom to work across platforms.

Despite protests and strikes pushing for reform, the legislation does not provide full employment status, revealing challenges in balancing economic growth with worker protection. Nevertheless, this marks a progressive shift in Asia's approach to gig worker protections, inspired by similar efforts in the US and Europe.

