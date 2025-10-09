Left Menu

Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Cough Syrup Crisis Unveils Regulatory Gaps

Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical amidst links to the deaths of 17 children from toxic cough syrup. The Coldrif syrup, tested to contain excessive diethylene glycol, has led to increased scrutiny of Indian pharmaceuticals and calls for regulatory improvements, a significant concern for the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The arrest of S. Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, marks a critical development in the investigation into the deaths of at least 17 children in Madhya Pradesh. The tragic incident, attributed to Coldrif syrup containing toxic levels of diethylene glycol, has shocked communities and raised serious questions about pharmaceutical safety.

Authorities confirmed that the syrup had diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times above permissible limits, prompting immediate bans across several regions. Ranganathan's arrest occurred in Chennai, with proceedings moving to Madhya Pradesh's city of Chhindhwara, highlighting cross-state enforcement efforts amid growing public pressure for accountability.

This tragedy follows global concerns about Indian-made syrups after similar incidents in Gambia and Uzbekistan. The World Health Organization emphasized a regulatory gap in India, complicating its status as a global drug supplier. Two other syrups by different manufacturers are now scrutinized, intensifying calls for reform in drug testing procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

