Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged top security officials to remain vigilant in Jammu and Kashmir, especially during snowfall, to prevent terrorist infiltration. He chaired a security review meeting, encouraging security forces to maintain alertness and work toward a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security officials in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain a heightened state of vigilance, particularly given the looming threat of terrorist infiltration amid snowfall.
In a high-level review of the security situation, Shah emphasized readiness, mandating that the forces remain fully prepared to foil infiltration attempts.
With senior officials in attendance, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top military and police leaders, Shah hailed the progress in dismantling the terror network, committing to continued resource allocation to ensure ongoing security operations.
