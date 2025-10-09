Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security officials in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain a heightened state of vigilance, particularly given the looming threat of terrorist infiltration amid snowfall.

In a high-level review of the security situation, Shah emphasized readiness, mandating that the forces remain fully prepared to foil infiltration attempts.

With senior officials in attendance, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top military and police leaders, Shah hailed the progress in dismantling the terror network, committing to continued resource allocation to ensure ongoing security operations.

