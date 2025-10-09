Left Menu

Gangster Exploitation: Alleged Extortion Plot Unveiled

Mohammed Dilshad Naved, apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch, confessed to attempting an extortion of Rs 5 crore from cricketer Rinku Singh under the guise of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The chargesheet includes his statement about sending threat emails to Zeeshan Siddique and others, seeking financial assistance.

Updated: 09-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:46 IST
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Mohammed Dilshad Naved, accused of attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Allegedly acting under the guise of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Naved's actions included sending out threat emails.

Naved, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended on August 1 upon his return from Trinidad and Tobago. His confession reveals that he sought to pressure Singh through his publicity team by sending three messages, escalating from a financial help request to an extortion demand.

The Anti Extortion Cell has included Naved's confession in a chargesheet related to a threat mail case against former Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique. The investigation uncovered that Naved had threatened others as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

