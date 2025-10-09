Gangster Exploitation: Alleged Extortion Plot Unveiled
Mohammed Dilshad Naved, apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch, confessed to attempting an extortion of Rs 5 crore from cricketer Rinku Singh under the guise of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The chargesheet includes his statement about sending threat emails to Zeeshan Siddique and others, seeking financial assistance.
Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Mohammed Dilshad Naved, accused of attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Allegedly acting under the guise of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Naved's actions included sending out threat emails.
Naved, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended on August 1 upon his return from Trinidad and Tobago. His confession reveals that he sought to pressure Singh through his publicity team by sending three messages, escalating from a financial help request to an extortion demand.
The Anti Extortion Cell has included Naved's confession in a chargesheet related to a threat mail case against former Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique. The investigation uncovered that Naved had threatened others as well.
