Gangster Exploitation: Alleged Extortion Plot Unveiled

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Mohammed Dilshad Naved, accused of attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Allegedly acting under the guise of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Naved's actions included sending out threat emails.

Naved, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended on August 1 upon his return from Trinidad and Tobago. His confession reveals that he sought to pressure Singh through his publicity team by sending three messages, escalating from a financial help request to an extortion demand.

The Anti Extortion Cell has included Naved's confession in a chargesheet related to a threat mail case against former Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique. The investigation uncovered that Naved had threatened others as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)