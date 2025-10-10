Taiwan's T-Dome: A New Era of Air Defense

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced the construction of a new air defense system, dubbed "T-Dome," as a strategic response to growing threats from China. Set to bolster the island's defense capabilities, the system aims to provide a comprehensive protective net.

With China's military advancements, such as stealth jets and missile arrays, Taiwan is compelled to modernize and increase its defense expenditure. President Lai's speech highlighted the urgency of protecting Taiwan's sovereignty and citizens' security.

The 'T-Dome' system is inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, seeking to offer high-level detection and interception capabilities. The initiative is part of Taiwan's broader strategic defense plan, coinciding with its National Day celebrations, emphasizing historical struggles and the quest for peace.

