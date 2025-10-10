Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Strengthens India’s Parliamentary Diplomacy at 68th CPC

On the sidelines of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being held in Bridgetown, Barbados, the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla undertook a series of high-level engagements aimed at reinforcing India’s global parliamentary outreach and fostering stronger bilateral ties with Commonwealth nations.

During the visit, Shri Birla and delegation members paid a formal visit to the National Assembly of Barbados, where they were warmly received by H.E. Mr. Arthur Holder, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Barbados. The interaction was marked by a deep spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and shared democratic ethos — qualities that have long defined the relationship between India and Barbados.

Celebrating India-Barbados Parliamentary Friendship

The visit to the National Assembly symbolized the historic and cultural bond between the two democracies. Shri Birla and the delegation viewed the historic Speaker’s Chair, presented by the Government of India in 1966, marking Barbados’ independence.

The chair, carved from Indian teakwood by twelve skilled artisans over nearly a year, bears the inscription, “From the People of India to the People of Barbados.” It serves as a lasting symbol of India’s goodwill and commitment to shared democratic traditions.

“This chair is not merely a piece of furniture; it represents the enduring friendship and democratic solidarity between India and Barbados. It is a living testament to our shared values and aspirations,” Shri Birla observed.

Both sides explored opportunities for collaboration in education, culture, renewable energy, technology, and parliamentary capacity-building. Lawmakers from both countries agreed that such exchanges will pave the way for a stronger India-Barbados partnership, especially in global forums like the Commonwealth and the United Nations, where both nations advocate for equitable representation and sustainable development.

Engaging with the Indian Diaspora in Barbados

During his visit, Shri Birla also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Barbados, acknowledging their contributions to the nation’s social and cultural fabric.

“The Indian community in Barbados has earned immense respect for its honesty, diligence, and enterprise,” Shri Birla said, noting how Indian festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Navratri continue to be celebrated collectively, preserving the spirit of unity and tradition.

He urged the younger generation to learn Indian languages, literature, and culture, ensuring the preservation of their heritage for posterity. Citing the teachings of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, he emphasized India’s age-old values of truth, duty, and righteousness as guiding principles for the diaspora worldwide.

Shri Birla also highlighted India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, noting that the country has emerged as a global leader in space technology, digital payments, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence. He remarked that cricket continues to serve as a powerful cultural bridge between India and the Caribbean, reinforcing people-to-people ties.

Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation with Global Counterparts

On the sidelines of the 68th CPC, Shri Om Birla held bilateral meetings with several presiding officers and parliamentary leaders from Commonwealth member countries, including Australia, Jamaica, Barbados, and Zambia. These meetings focused on enhancing collaboration through exchange of best practices, use of technology in legislatures, and capacity-building initiatives.

Meeting with Ms. Sue Lines, President of the Australian Senate

In his discussion with Her Excellency Ms. Sue Lines, Shri Birla noted that India and Australia’s relationship has evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2020, covering critical areas such as defence, trade, renewable energy, and technology cooperation.

He highlighted India’s innovations in digital governance through initiatives like Digital Sansad and AI-powered multilingual tools that are revolutionizing legislative transparency and efficiency. Shri Birla also extended an invitation to Ms. Lines to attend the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), scheduled in New Delhi in January 2026.

“Our parliaments are the voices of our people. By embracing digital transformation, we are ensuring that governance becomes more transparent, participatory, and accountable,” Shri Birla said.

Meeting with Mr. Arthur Holder, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Barbados

In a cordial discussion with his Barbadian counterpart, Shri Birla and Mr. Holder reviewed ongoing cooperation between India and Barbados at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, CARICOM, and G-77.

Both leaders emphasized the need for greater parliamentary exchanges, training programs, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI to make legislatures more inclusive and citizen-centric. Shri Birla also invited Mr. Holder to attend the 2026 CSPOC in New Delhi, further strengthening institutional linkages between the two parliaments.

Meeting with Ms. Juliet Holness, Speaker of the Parliament of Jamaica

In his meeting with Her Excellency Ms. Juliet Holness, Shri Birla discussed opportunities for deepening India-Jamaica parliamentary collaboration. Both leaders agreed on expanding capacity-building initiatives, organizing regular delegation visits, and promoting AI integration in legislative operations.

Shri Birla underlined India’s willingness to share its expertise in digital governance and invited Ms. Holness to the 2026 CSPOC.

“Our cooperation must extend beyond the chamber, using technology to make democracy more participatory and accountable,” Shri Birla emphasized.

Meeting with Ms. Nelly Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia

During his meeting with Her Excellency Ms. Nelly Mutti, Shri Birla noted that the India-Zambia relationship—rooted in decades of friendship and cooperation—continues to grow stronger through shared values and people-to-people connections.

The two sides discussed opportunities for joint research, legislative modernization, and the exchange of parliamentary experiences. Shri Birla shared insights into India’s use of AI and digital tools to streamline legislative procedures and promote citizen engagement.

“Technology has the power to bridge distances and strengthen democracy. India’s digital innovations can serve as models for inclusive governance,” Shri Birla said.

He also invited Ms. Mutti to join the upcoming CSPOC 2026 in New Delhi.

Showcasing India’s Parliamentary Diplomacy

Shri Om Birla’s engagements in Barbados highlighted India’s proactive approach to parliamentary diplomacy, emphasizing democratic solidarity, sustainable development, and innovation in governance. His meetings reflected India’s growing role as a voice of the Global South and a champion of inclusive, technology-enabled democratic governance.

By reaffirming India’s commitment to collaboration with Commonwealth partners, Shri Birla underscored that “strong parliaments are the foundation of strong democracies.”

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation’s visit — marked by historical symbolism, diplomatic outreach, and shared democratic aspirations — represents another milestone in India’s sustained engagement with global legislative institutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the Commonwealth family of nations.