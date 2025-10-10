Left Menu

Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

Odisha Police organized a flag march in Cuttack to ensure peace and curb misinformation before a mass prayer event. Police Commissioner Singh warned of sedition charges against those spreading rumors via social media, and urged the public to report suspicious content. Thirty arrests have been made linked to recent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha Police executed a flag march on Friday in crucial areas of Cuttack city in anticipation of a community mass prayer. Authorities warned of strict legal consequences for individuals disseminating false information on social media.

The operation was conducted in sensitive locations like Dargah Bazaar and Kadam Rasul, areas recently affected by violence. Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh assessed the security situation, emphasizing police readiness to address any disturbances to peace.

Singh advised the community to remain alert and report any dubious content via two helpline numbers, asserting ongoing police vigilance against rumor and unrest. To date, thirty arrests have been made concerning incidents during local festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

