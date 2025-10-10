Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

Odisha Police executed a flag march on Friday in crucial areas of Cuttack city in anticipation of a community mass prayer. Authorities warned of strict legal consequences for individuals disseminating false information on social media.

The operation was conducted in sensitive locations like Dargah Bazaar and Kadam Rasul, areas recently affected by violence. Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh assessed the security situation, emphasizing police readiness to address any disturbances to peace.

Singh advised the community to remain alert and report any dubious content via two helpline numbers, asserting ongoing police vigilance against rumor and unrest. To date, thirty arrests have been made concerning incidents during local festivities.

