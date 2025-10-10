High-Profile Probe: Unraveling the Tragic Case of Officer Y Puran Kumar

The Chandigarh Police has assembled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana police officer. Led by IG Pushpendra Kumar, the SIT is tasked with conducting an impartial and comprehensive probe within a designated timeframe.

Allegations have surfaced of harassment and caste-based discrimination by high-ranking officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, has sought amendments to the FIR, alleging incomplete and diluted charges under the SC/ST Act.

The tragic incident has prompted political and social outrage, with demands for accountability and justice extending to potential judicial inquiries. The SIT aims to bring clarity to the case amidst its complex and sensitive nature.

