Tragic Discovery: Mother and Daughter Found in Village Well

The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter were found in a village well after they had been missing for a day. The police have launched an investigation following their recovery. The woman, Saraswati, and her daughter, Radha, were last seen leaving for medical treatment.

The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter were tragically recovered from a well in a village on Friday. The duo had been missing since Thursday, prompting an investigation by local police.

Lalganj Station House Officer (SHO) Abhay Kumar Singh confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis. Saraswati, aged 30, left her home in Dighuli village with her daughter Radha around 11 am on Thursday, intending to seek medical treatment. Concern arose when they failed to return home by evening, leading her husband, Shivprasad Pal, to alert relatives and search the vicinity.

It wasn't until Friday morning that villagers discovered the child's body floating in a well on the village's outskirts. During the search, the mother's body was also discovered in the same well, further deepening the mystery surrounding their disappearance.

