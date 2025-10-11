CBIC Launches Vigilance Investigation Amid Allegations of Chiefs at Chennai Customs

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has launched a comprehensive vigilance investigation in light of bribery accusations made against Chennai Customs. The allegations were brought forward by Wintrack Inc, leading to the reassignment of implicated customs officers away from their current jurisdiction.

A factual enquiry by the Department of Revenue exposed possible misconduct, including deception and private fraud by import intermediaries. As a result, the customs broker involved has had their license suspended, and a police complaint has been filed against unauthorized agents.

To restore integrity and bolster systemic operations, CBIC has formed a task force to further streamline regulatory processes, with particular emphasis on transparency. This initiative reflects the government's dedication to ensuring fairness and legality within the Customs administration.

