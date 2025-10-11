Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: Hope Amid Ruins

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas brings hope and relief to Palestinians returning home amid destruction. Israeli troops withdraw as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement, with further steps for lasting peace pending. Celebrations occur in Tel Aviv, and humanitarian aid is mobilized for Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:57 IST
Ceasefire in Gaza: Hope Amid Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Palestinians made their way north along Gaza's coast on Saturday, marking a hopeful return to their devastated homes following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This significant truce, brokered by the U.S., has paused a devastating war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Israeli forces have withdrawn under the first phase of the agreement, while Palestinians confront the grim reality of destroyed homes. 'It's an indescribable feeling,' said Nabila Basal, celebrating the war's end despite her daughter's war injuries. Others, grappling with lost homes, ponder their next moves.

Meanwhile, Israel witnessed jubilant celebrations in Tel Aviv, where U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump family members addressed the crowd. Attention turns to the release of hostages by Hamas and the subsequent exchange of Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid is poised to flow into the region as peace talks continue.

