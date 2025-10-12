Armed Motorcyclists Arrested After Accident in Meghalaya

Two individuals were detained in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district after a motorcycle crash revealed they were carrying firearms, according to police on Sunday.

Police reported that the duo was intercepted after locals informed authorities about the accident on NH-51 near Berubari, under Bajengdoba Police Station, on Saturday night.

When police arrived, they discovered Walchang K Sangma from Salmanpara and Mikselbirth Sangma, or Niksengbirth, from Gabil Bisa, injured by the crash site, leading to their medical treatment at Bajengdoba PHC.

Before police intervention, locals had attacked the two after discovering firearms in their bags. Medical tests indicated alcohol consumption by both individuals.

Police seized two homemade wooden firearms, five mobile phones, a khukri, and clothes from their bags. Previous arrests revealed Walchang's involvement in a crime against women and Mikselbirth's in a kidnapping case, both under Ampati Police Station.

A new case is filed concerning Saturday's incident, with investigations proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)