Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to release 29 prisoners on Tribal Pride Day for exhibiting good conduct, making it the first state to initiate such a program on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. This plan aligns with the ongoing efforts to uplift tribal communities in the state.

The decision was made following a recommendation by Governor Mangubhai Patel and celebrates good behavior among inmates. Previously, 523 prisoners were released in 2025 on other significant national days, showcasing the state's commitment to reformative justice.

Madhya Pradesh is taking strides to address issues affecting its tribal population, including withdrawing thousands of forest offences against scheduled tribes, as part of broader measures for their welfare and integration into society.

