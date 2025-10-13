Left Menu

Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

Madhya Pradesh plans to release 29 prisoners for good conduct on Tribal Pride Day, marking the state's first-ever initiative of this nature. Governor Mangubhai Patel recommended the move, aligning with several tribal welfare measures, including resolving thousands of forest offences involving scheduled tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to release 29 prisoners on Tribal Pride Day for exhibiting good conduct, making it the first state to initiate such a program on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. This plan aligns with the ongoing efforts to uplift tribal communities in the state.

The decision was made following a recommendation by Governor Mangubhai Patel and celebrates good behavior among inmates. Previously, 523 prisoners were released in 2025 on other significant national days, showcasing the state's commitment to reformative justice.

Madhya Pradesh is taking strides to address issues affecting its tribal population, including withdrawing thousands of forest offences against scheduled tribes, as part of broader measures for their welfare and integration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

