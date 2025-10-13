Left Menu

Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

A female student at South Asian University in Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted. Police were alerted via a PCR call to Maidan Garhi station, made by someone known to the victim. The student is undergoing counseling, and further investigations are ongoing with legal action pending based on her statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:54 IST
Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has occurred at South Asian University in South Delhi, where a female student has reportedly been sexually assaulted, according to local police.

The incident came to light when a PCR call alerted officers at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday. Upon notification, a police team quickly arrived at the university to handle the situation, as noted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in an official statement.

Authorities revealed that the report was filed by an acquaintance of the victim. The student is currently receiving counseling, and while she has not yet provided an official statement, law enforcement officials assured that appropriate legal action will follow her testimony. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025