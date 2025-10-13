Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

A disturbing incident has occurred at South Asian University in South Delhi, where a female student has reportedly been sexually assaulted, according to local police.

The incident came to light when a PCR call alerted officers at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday. Upon notification, a police team quickly arrived at the university to handle the situation, as noted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in an official statement.

Authorities revealed that the report was filed by an acquaintance of the victim. The student is currently receiving counseling, and while she has not yet provided an official statement, law enforcement officials assured that appropriate legal action will follow her testimony. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)