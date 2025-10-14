Left Menu

Emotional Homecoming as Gaza Ceasefire Sees Prisoner Swap

Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, exchanging them for Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The release was highly emotional, with freed prisoners greeted with deep relief. The swap stirs strong emotions on both sides, with Israel viewing them as terrorists and Palestinians considering them symbols of resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westbank | Updated: 14-10-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 07:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid cheers and jubilant celebrations, Israel released close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners on Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement. Their release came as part of a swap for Israeli hostages freed by Hamas, marking a significant moment in the ongoing conflict.

Large crowds gathered in Beitunia in the West Bank and Khan Younis in Gaza to welcome the freed prisoners. Many flashed V-for-victory signs, while others donned traditional keffiyeh scarves. The emotional scenes underscored the symbolic weight the prisoners hold as part of Palestine's political struggle.

While the releases were celebrated by many Palestinians, tensions remain high. The released individuals include those convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis, contributing to the charged dynamics between the communities. Despite recent developments, about 1,300 Palestinian detainees from Gaza remain in Israeli custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

