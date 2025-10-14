Maoists Target Telecom Tower in Desperate Response to Police Clampdown

In a bold move against ongoing police operations, Maoists have reportedly torched a mobile tower belonging to a private telecom company in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest. The incident occurred early Tuesday, with the rebels leaving posters behind calling for a 'Vengeance Week' in protest of recent police actions.

The situation unfolded when a group of armed Maoists descended upon the village under the cover of darkness. Villagers recounted how the rebels instructed them to stay indoors before igniting the tower's panels and battery with petrol. Explosions continued to be heard throughout the night, heightening tensions.

Authorities, including West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu, have noted the increased desperation of the rebel forces amid continuous combing operations. Meanwhile, locals have grown increasingly resentful, relying heavily on the connectivity these towers provide, particularly in emergencies, thus supporting intensified police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)