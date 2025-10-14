Left Menu

Maoists Target Telecom Tower in Desperate Response to Police Clampdown

Maoists torched a mobile tower in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest, highlighting desperation amid ongoing police operations. Posters call for a 'Vengeance Week' and shutdown in protest. Villagers, reliant on mobile connectivity, express growing resentment against rebels, intensifying their support for authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:32 IST
Maoists Target Telecom Tower in Desperate Response to Police Clampdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against ongoing police operations, Maoists have reportedly torched a mobile tower belonging to a private telecom company in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest. The incident occurred early Tuesday, with the rebels leaving posters behind calling for a 'Vengeance Week' in protest of recent police actions.

The situation unfolded when a group of armed Maoists descended upon the village under the cover of darkness. Villagers recounted how the rebels instructed them to stay indoors before igniting the tower's panels and battery with petrol. Explosions continued to be heard throughout the night, heightening tensions.

Authorities, including West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu, have noted the increased desperation of the rebel forces amid continuous combing operations. Meanwhile, locals have grown increasingly resentful, relying heavily on the connectivity these towers provide, particularly in emergencies, thus supporting intensified police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

