Harmony in Hijab: Resolving Religious Wear Clash in Kerala School

A resolution seems imminent in a dispute over a student's hijab at a Kerala Christian school. MP Hibi Eden announced that the student's father agreed to comply with school rules, promoting communal harmony. The controversy heightened with political involvement, but discussions may have settled tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hijab controversy at St Rita's Public School in Kerala appears to be on the verge of a resolution. Hibi Eden, the MP for Ernakulam, reported that the student's father indicated he is open to adhering to the school's dress code. This marks a step towards maintaining communal harmony.

The situation escalated when the school declared a two-day holiday following a dispute involving eighth-grader wearing a hijab. Discussions led by Congress leaders and involving the student's parents and school authorities have been credited with the potential resolution.

MP Eden accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain, fueling communal discord. The involvement of a local pro-Islamist political outfit allegedly exacerbated tensions further, but the latest discussions seem to have calmed the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

