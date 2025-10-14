Harmony in Hijab: Resolving Religious Wear Clash in Kerala School

The hijab controversy at St Rita's Public School in Kerala appears to be on the verge of a resolution. Hibi Eden, the MP for Ernakulam, reported that the student's father indicated he is open to adhering to the school's dress code. This marks a step towards maintaining communal harmony.

The situation escalated when the school declared a two-day holiday following a dispute involving eighth-grader wearing a hijab. Discussions led by Congress leaders and involving the student's parents and school authorities have been credited with the potential resolution.

MP Eden accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain, fueling communal discord. The involvement of a local pro-Islamist political outfit allegedly exacerbated tensions further, but the latest discussions seem to have calmed the storm.

