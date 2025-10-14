Courtroom Chaos: Lawyer’s Life Hangs in Balance After Brutal Attack
A lawyer in Pilibhit was viciously attacked with a sharp-edged weapon during a court appearance related to a murder case in which he is an accused. The attack left the lawyer and a sub-inspector injured, sparking outrage among local lawyers. Two of the attackers have been arrested.
A shocking incident occurred in Pilibhit district court when a lawyer, Ompal Verma, was attacked with a sharp weapon during a hearing. The brutal assault was carried out by members of the complainant's side in a murder case.
A sub-inspector nearly lost his life in an attempt to save Verma, as police confirm two attackers are in custody while one remains at large. The perpetrators cleverly concealed their weapon within an umbrella, exploiting a lapse in court security.
The incident has outraged the local legal community, prompting demands for heightened security measures at the premises. The Senior Superintendent of Police reassured the bar associations of strict actions to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
