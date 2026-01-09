Left Menu

Congress won't rest until CBI probe is ordered into Ankita murder case: Kumari Selja

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday said that her party will not remain silent until the state government announces a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI enquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case to expose the VIP involved. Until a CBI enquiry is announced under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge, the Congress will not be silent, she said.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday said that her party will not remain silent until the state government announces a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case to expose the ''VIP'' involved. Selja was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Congress's political affairs committee. The party's state-in-charge said the entire country is shocked and outraged by the revelations in the Ankita murder case, and it is the responsibility of a political party to fight for justice, which the Congress will do. ''Until a CBI enquiry is announced under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge, the Congress will not be silent,'' she said. Selja also accused the central government of destroying the spirit of MGNREGA, with the latest law on job guarantee. ''MGNREGA was a demand-based legal right to employment, where the government was obligated to provide work, while in the new law, it is a supply-based scheme, where the availability of work will depend on the budget and parameters set by the central government,'' she said. Selja also alleged that the change would put a heavy financial burden on the states, discouraging them from providing work. She said the party will protest against these changes and hold press conferences in Uttarakhand on January 10. A demonstration will be held on January 11, and public meetings will be organised at the panchayat level from January 12 to February 28, Selja said.

