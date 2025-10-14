Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Judicial Career Stagnation

The Supreme Court will commence hearings on October 28 concerning the determination of seniority and career progression for judicial officers. A five-judge Constitution bench will consider issues like seat reservation for promotions and potential references to a larger bench, particularly concerning career stagnation in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:46 IST
Supreme Court to Address Judicial Career Stagnation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court plans to begin hearings on October 28 regarding key issues affecting the seniority and career growth of higher judiciary officials.

Led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, a five-judge Constitution bench will address career stagnation faced by judicial officers nationwide and may refer some issues to a larger bench for consideration.

The discussions will also cover seat reservations for judicial promotions, with parties presenting their arguments on successive days. The All India Judges Association's pleas highlight service conditions and progression concerns, drawing attention from judicial sectors across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

 France
2
Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

 India
3
CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

 India
4
Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025