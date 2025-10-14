Supreme Court to Address Judicial Career Stagnation
The Supreme Court will commence hearings on October 28 concerning the determination of seniority and career progression for judicial officers. A five-judge Constitution bench will consider issues like seat reservation for promotions and potential references to a larger bench, particularly concerning career stagnation in the judiciary.
The Supreme Court plans to begin hearings on October 28 regarding key issues affecting the seniority and career growth of higher judiciary officials.
Led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, a five-judge Constitution bench will address career stagnation faced by judicial officers nationwide and may refer some issues to a larger bench for consideration.
The discussions will also cover seat reservations for judicial promotions, with parties presenting their arguments on successive days. The All India Judges Association's pleas highlight service conditions and progression concerns, drawing attention from judicial sectors across India.
