Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Kalladikode: Friends Found Dead

Two men, Nithin and Binu, were found dead in Kalladikode, suspected of murder-suicide. Nithin's body was inside a house, while Binu's was found on a road. A country-made gun was discovered nearby. Police are conducting a detailed investigation to confirm details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, two men were discovered dead in Kalladikode, located in the northern part of the district.

The deceased, identified as Nithin (26) and Binu (40), were known to be friends and neighbors. Their bodies were found in a puzzling sequence—one inside a house and the other on a nearby road.

Police suspect that the incident might be a case of murder-suicide, but further details will only be ascertained following a thorough scientific investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

