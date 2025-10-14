Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Kalladikode: Friends Found Dead

In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, two men were discovered dead in Kalladikode, located in the northern part of the district.

The deceased, identified as Nithin (26) and Binu (40), were known to be friends and neighbors. Their bodies were found in a puzzling sequence—one inside a house and the other on a nearby road.

Police suspect that the incident might be a case of murder-suicide, but further details will only be ascertained following a thorough scientific investigation.

