Calcutta High Court Demands Report on BJP MP Khagen Murmu Assault

The Calcutta High Court demanded a report on Tuesday regarding an assault on Khagen Murmu, a BJP MP, in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata. The incident occurred last week, and the court has requested input from the West Bengal government.

The case will be reviewed further by the regular bench on October 27. Justice Rai Chattopadhyay headed the bench that heard a petition calling for a CBI investigation into the October 6 attack.

The petition, filed by the assault case's complainant, expressed distrust in the state police's investigation. A second petition, seeking an NIA probe, will also be moved to the regular bench. Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, visiting flood-hit Nagrakata, were injured in a mob attack.