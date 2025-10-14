Naxalite Leader's Surrender Signals New Chapter for Peace

Mallojula Venugopal Rao, a prominent Naxalite leader operating under the alias Bhupathi, surrendered to Maharashtra Police in a significant development for the outlawed group. This move marks a possible shift towards peace, as Rao called for dialogue over armed struggle, partly due to dwindling public support.

The surrender, which included 60 other members from the group, was affirmed by his nephew Mallojula Dilip Sharma. Despite never meeting his uncle, Sharma expressed support for the move, stating it was time for a change and commending his uncle's sacrifice for society.

Venugopal's previous disagreements with the Naxalite leadership have been noted, culminating in his decision to lay down arms. His exit from the organization reflects broader strategic re-evaluations within the group, offering potential for future peace negotiations.

