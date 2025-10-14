Left Menu

Naxalite Leader's Surrender Signals New Chapter for Peace

Senior Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupathi, has surrendered to Maharashtra Police, ending decades of underground activity. His nephew, Mallojula Dilip Sharma, welcomed the decision, citing the need for change. Rao, known for his strategic influence, had faced growing internal conflicts within the Naxalite leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:39 IST
Mallojula Venugopal Rao, a prominent Naxalite leader operating under the alias Bhupathi, surrendered to Maharashtra Police in a significant development for the outlawed group. This move marks a possible shift towards peace, as Rao called for dialogue over armed struggle, partly due to dwindling public support.

The surrender, which included 60 other members from the group, was affirmed by his nephew Mallojula Dilip Sharma. Despite never meeting his uncle, Sharma expressed support for the move, stating it was time for a change and commending his uncle's sacrifice for society.

Venugopal's previous disagreements with the Naxalite leadership have been noted, culminating in his decision to lay down arms. His exit from the organization reflects broader strategic re-evaluations within the group, offering potential for future peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

