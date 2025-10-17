President Murmu Lauds Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan for Empowering Tribal Governance

In a powerful endorsement of India’s commitment to inclusive development, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed the National Conclave on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, held in New Delhi today. During the event, the President also presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) for their outstanding contributions to tribal empowerment under the initiative.

The conclave marked a milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen grassroots governance in tribal areas, celebrating the growing impact of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a national campaign aimed at transforming tribal governance and making every tribal village self-reliant, resilient, and proud.

Empowering Tribal Governance Through People’s Participation

In her address, President Murmu called the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan a transformative campaign designed to integrate tribal communities into the mainstream of national development while preserving their cultural heritage. She emphasized that the initiative is a reflection of the nation’s resolve to make governance participatory, inclusive, and community-led.

“The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is not just a policy—it's a vision to empower every tribal village to shape its own destiny,” said the President. “Through Gram Sabhas and community-led institutions, this campaign ignites the true spirit of democracy at the grassroots.”

She noted that by strengthening the role of Gram Sabhas and enhancing tribal leadership in decision-making, the campaign ensures that policies are informed by the lived experiences of tribal communities, thereby enhancing their relevance and impact.

Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan: A Framework for Inclusive Development

Launched with the mission of ensuring holistic development in tribal areas, the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan seeks to deliver:

Integrated governance models in tribal regions

Empowerment of local tribal functionaries as “Adi Karmayogis”

Community-driven planning and implementation of development schemes

Increased transparency and accountability at the block and district levels

The Abhiyan also emphasizes capacity building of tribal officials, training of Panchayat-level workers, and the creation of village development plans (VDPs) that reflect the needs and aspirations of tribal communities.

Preserving Culture While Promoting Growth

President Murmu, India’s first tribal Head of State, reiterated the unique role of tribal communities in safeguarding the country’s ecological and cultural heritage. She reminded the gathering that tribal life teaches society how to live in harmony with nature, and thus, development must align with traditional wisdom and sustainable practices.

“Our tribal societies are a symbol of cultural richness and ecological wisdom. Their inclusion in the development journey is not a favour—it is the nation’s responsibility,” she affirmed.

Government’s Concrete Interventions in Tribal Development

The President praised the government's multipronged approach to tribal development, highlighting several key interventions in recent years:

Expansion of residential schools (Eklavya Model Residential Schools) in tribal areas to improve access to quality education

Scholarship programs targeting tribal youth to support higher education and technical training

Skill development and entrepreneurship schemes promoting tribal crafts, agriculture, and small-scale industries

Healthcare infrastructure and awareness initiatives to close the health equity gap

Digital and physical infrastructure development for last-mile service delivery

She noted that these efforts have not only enhanced livelihoods but have also contributed significantly to the self-reliance, confidence, and leadership potential of tribal youth and women.

Awarding Grassroots Excellence

A highlight of the conclave was the felicitation of the best-performing administrative units and ITDAs. These recognitions reflect the spirit of cooperative federalism and underscore how state, district, and block-level administrators are key change agents in delivering impactful governance in tribal regions.

The awards celebrated excellence in areas such as:

Innovation in tribal welfare schemes

Capacity building of local institutions

Community engagement and participatory planning

Effective delivery of services under the Tribal Action Framework

Tribal Action Framework: A Vision for Self-Reliance

The Tribal Action Framework, introduced under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, aims to institutionalize accountability and coordination among government departments working in tribal areas. It ensures that developmental schemes are:

Culturally sensitive

Resource optimized

Monitored through real-time data systems

Reviewed through community feedback mechanisms

This model integrates Jan Bhagidari (public participation) with performance-linked governance, creating a blueprint for replicable success across India.

A Call for Inclusive India@2047

President Murmu concluded her address with a reminder that the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047—a developed India—will only be achieved when every segment of society, especially the historically marginalized tribal population, progresses equally.

“Real progress lies in the upliftment of all. Let us build a society where every citizen is empowered to participate meaningfully and shape their future with dignity.”

The National Conclave on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is not just a policy dialogue—it represents India’s deeper commitment to decolonizing development, by centering tribal voices, leadership, and aspirations in the nation’s growth story.