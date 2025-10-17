Left Menu

Woman dies after jumping off 16th floor of building; was being treated for mental health issues

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:55 IST
Woman dies after jumping off 16th floor of building; was being treated for mental health issues
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a residential tower in Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, the Kasarvadavali police station official said.

''As per her kin, she was undergoing treatment for mental health issues for the past eight years. Her family members provided medical records to the investigating team. No suicide note was found,'' he said.

Senior Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said she reportedly attempted a similar act in the past.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
2
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India
3
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
4
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025