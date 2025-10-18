Left Menu

Pregnant woman killed by father-in-law in suspected 'honour killing' in Telangana

In a suspected case of honour killing, a pregnant woman was killed allegedly by her father-in-law in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District of Telangana on Saturday as he opposed her marriage to his son, police said.The victim, in her 20s, and belonging to ST community was nine months pregnant when she was attacked with an axe by the accused in Dahegaon mandal, resulting in her death.Police said the motive of honour killing is yet to be verified. The accused was taken into custody.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a pregnant woman was killed allegedly by her father-in-law in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District of Telangana on Saturday as he opposed her marriage to his son, police said.

The victim, in her 20s, and belonging to ST community was nine months pregnant when she was attacked with an axe by the accused in Dahegaon mandal, resulting in her death.

Police said the motive of honour killing is yet to be verified. Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused objected to his son's marriage (with the woman) outside of their caste. The accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is on.

