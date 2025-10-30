Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Buffalo Cart Race

Police arrested three individuals for organizing and betting on an unauthorized buffalo cart race on Jadwad Road. Authorities seized two carts and charged 25 people under gambling and animal cruelty laws. The operation followed complaints of traffic disruption caused by the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police detained three individuals who allegedly orchestrated an unauthorized buffalo cart race on Jadwad Road, leading to illegal betting activities, officials declared on Thursday.

Authorities seized two buffalo carts involved in the incident. Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai revealed that legal action has been initiated against 25 suspects linked to this unlawful gathering.

The identified culprits, Manish, Niraj Kumar, and Rajkumar, face charges under the Gambling Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have stepped up efforts to locate the remaining accused after the event caused traffic disruptions and led to public complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

