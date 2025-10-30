Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hamas and Israel Clash Over Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Amid a fragile Gaza ceasefire, Hamas plans to return deceased Israeli hostages' bodies while disputes complicate peace efforts. Israel criticizes Hamas for delayed handovers, causing strain on negotiations. Recent Israeli airstrikes have heightened fears among displaced Gazans, reflecting the ongoing tension in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:27 IST
Tensions Rise as Hamas and Israel Clash Over Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a tenuous Gaza ceasefire, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the upcoming return of two deceased Israeli hostages' bodies, following deadly Israeli airstrikes across the enclave.

The Israeli military confirmed the Red Cross's receipt of two coffins, en route for identification and burial in Israel. Under the ceasefire conditions, all living hostages were exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas agreed to hand over the remains of all 28 dead hostages.

Challenges remain, including U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan and ongoing military actions, with Israeli airstrikes retaliating for attacks, leading to 104 Palestinian deaths. The possibility of further conflict grows as Gazans express fears amid ongoing displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025