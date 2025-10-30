Tensions Rise as Hamas and Israel Clash Over Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In the wake of a tenuous Gaza ceasefire, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the upcoming return of two deceased Israeli hostages' bodies, following deadly Israeli airstrikes across the enclave.

The Israeli military confirmed the Red Cross's receipt of two coffins, en route for identification and burial in Israel. Under the ceasefire conditions, all living hostages were exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas agreed to hand over the remains of all 28 dead hostages.

Challenges remain, including U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan and ongoing military actions, with Israeli airstrikes retaliating for attacks, leading to 104 Palestinian deaths. The possibility of further conflict grows as Gazans express fears amid ongoing displacement.

