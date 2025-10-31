Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences from Tragic Bolu Mountains Blaze

A Turkish court sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment for a fire that killed 78, including 34 children, at a Bolu mountains ski resort. The tragic event exposed severe safety lapses at the Grand Kartal Hotel. The fire sparked demands for accountability and reform in Turkey's safety regulations.

Updated: 31-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Turkey

In a landmark decision, a Turkish court has sentenced 11 individuals to life imprisonment over a devastating fire that claimed 78 lives at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains, according to state media reports. The owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel, Halit Ergul, was among those receiving an aggravated life sentence, as per TRT Haber.

The tragedy profoundly impacted many families, with 34 children among the victims. It occurred during school holidays when a surge of holidaymakers from Istanbul and Ankara flocked to the popular ski destination. Additionally, 137 individuals sustained injuries. The trial involved 32 defendants, including hotel personnel and local officials.

This calamity ignited a passionate outcry for reform and accountability, exposing severe safety inadequacies at the Kartalkaya ski resort. Experts highlighted a critical lack of fire safety measures in the hotel, where the blaze broke out on a restaurant floor, inciting chaos as guests leapt from windows in desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

