Public Safety Act Invoked: Detentions in Jammu

Two men, involved in illegal activities and posing security threats, have been detained under Jammu and Kashmir's Public Safety Act. Rehman Ali was implicated in cattle smuggling, while Raj Kumar disrupted public order. Both are now held in Poonch jail following multiple FIRs against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained two men under the stringent Public Safety Act. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining public safety and order in the region.

Rehman Ali, hailing from the Marh tehsil in Jammu district, has been repeatedly involved in cattle smuggling. Authorities took decisive action by executing a PSA warrant against him, leading to his detention in the district prison in Poonch.

Concurrently, Raj Kumar from Bantalab faces detention under the same act for activities deemed prejudicial to public order. With multiple FIRs registered against him, Kumar too has been relocated to the Poonch jail, reinforcing the state's strict stance on security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

