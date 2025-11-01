Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: Man Arrested with 5 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan Police have arrested a man in Banswara district for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 5 crore. The operation took place on Friday when officers intercepted an unregistered motorcycle on the road connecting Bagalia to Barotha.

The rider, identified as 40-year-old Akbar Pathan from Kotdi, attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by the vigilant police team. Upon searching the motorcycle, law enforcement officials discovered over 2 kg of MD concealed in his bag, a narcotic with a street value estimated at Rs 5 crore.

Interrogation revealed that Pathan was transporting the drug from a supplier, Badru alias Peer Mohammad from Bagalia, to a recipient, Nayeem Khan Pathan from Kotdi. The authorities have seized both the motorcycle and the illegal substances as further investigations are underway to dismantle the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)