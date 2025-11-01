Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: Man Arrested with 5 Crore Worth of Drugs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan Police have arrested a man in Banswara district for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 5 crore. The operation took place on Friday when officers intercepted an unregistered motorcycle on the road connecting Bagalia to Barotha.

The rider, identified as 40-year-old Akbar Pathan from Kotdi, attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by the vigilant police team. Upon searching the motorcycle, law enforcement officials discovered over 2 kg of MD concealed in his bag, a narcotic with a street value estimated at Rs 5 crore.

Interrogation revealed that Pathan was transporting the drug from a supplier, Badru alias Peer Mohammad from Bagalia, to a recipient, Nayeem Khan Pathan from Kotdi. The authorities have seized both the motorcycle and the illegal substances as further investigations are underway to dismantle the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

