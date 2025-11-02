U.S.-Vietnam Defense Talks: Military Equipment Supply in the Spotlight

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is poised to engage with high-ranking Vietnamese officials this Sunday in Hanoi, as discussions intensify over the potential supply of American military hardware.

Following strategic meetings with Asian allies in Malaysia, Hegseth will address Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam, President Luong Cuong, and Defense Minister Phan Van Giang. The agenda prominently features prospective U.S. arms shipments, including Lockheed Martin C-130 transport planes, central to the conversation.

The dialogue may also cover potential transactions involving Lockheed Martin S-92s and Boeing Chinook helicopters. While a definitive announcement is not anticipated, the exchange underscores Vietnam's intent to diversify its traditionally Russian-reliant defense inventory.

(With inputs from agencies.)