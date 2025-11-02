Left Menu

U.S.-Vietnam Defense Talks: Military Equipment Supply in the Spotlight

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is visiting Hanoi to discuss military equipment supply with Vietnamese officials. Talks will focus on Lockheed Martin C-130 planes and helicopters, including Boeing Chinooks. The U.S. lifted an arms embargo in 2016, but no formal agreement has been reached yet.

Updated: 02-11-2025 07:38 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is poised to engage with high-ranking Vietnamese officials this Sunday in Hanoi, as discussions intensify over the potential supply of American military hardware.

Following strategic meetings with Asian allies in Malaysia, Hegseth will address Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam, President Luong Cuong, and Defense Minister Phan Van Giang. The agenda prominently features prospective U.S. arms shipments, including Lockheed Martin C-130 transport planes, central to the conversation.

The dialogue may also cover potential transactions involving Lockheed Martin S-92s and Boeing Chinook helicopters. While a definitive announcement is not anticipated, the exchange underscores Vietnam's intent to diversify its traditionally Russian-reliant defense inventory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

