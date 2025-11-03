Left Menu

High Court Denies Ex-BSF Personnel's Plea for Police Appointment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea by retired BSF constable Suraj Bhan for appointment as a Haryana police constable under the ex-servicemen category. The court noted that the Haryana government has not adopted the Centre's policy to extend CAPF personnel benefits similar to defence ex-servicemen.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by retired BSF personnel Suraj Bhan, who sought an appointment as a Haryana Police constable under the ex-servicemen category. The verdict highlights the state government's failure to adopt the Centre's CAPF-related policy, barring Bhan from such benefits.

Suraj Bhan, who ended his stint with the Border Security Force in July 2014, applied for the constable position a year later. Despite clearing all necessary stages of the selection process, including the physical test, Bhan was not issued an appointment letter in 2016 due to discrepancies between state and central policies.

The court upheld that without the Haryana government's formal adoption of the central government's directives, which equate CAPF retirees with defence ex-servicemen, there is no ground to oblige an appointment. Justice Jagmohan Bansal emphasized the procedural adherence required in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

