Notorious Criminal's Extradition: A Game-Changer for Haryana Police

Aman Bhainswal, a key figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was extradited from the US under an Interpol Red Notice. Wanted for serious charges including murder, Bhainswal was taken into custody by Haryana Police after arriving in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:57 IST
  • India

Aman Bhainswal, a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was repatriated from the United States to India on Wednesday, successfully carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials reported. His return follows an Interpol Red Notice issued upon the Haryana Police's request.

A convicted felon wanted by Haryana law enforcement, Bhainswal faces several grave charges including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy. The accused had previously been apprehended in India and granted bail, only to abscond before his trial could proceed.

The Interpol notice facilitated his location in the US, leading to his deportation and subsequent arrest by a team of Haryana Police upon landing at Delhi Airport on January 7, 2026, marking a significant victory for international legal cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

