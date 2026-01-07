Notorious Criminal's Extradition: A Game-Changer for Haryana Police

Aman Bhainswal, a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was repatriated from the United States to India on Wednesday, successfully carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials reported. His return follows an Interpol Red Notice issued upon the Haryana Police's request.

A convicted felon wanted by Haryana law enforcement, Bhainswal faces several grave charges including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy. The accused had previously been apprehended in India and granted bail, only to abscond before his trial could proceed.

The Interpol notice facilitated his location in the US, leading to his deportation and subsequent arrest by a team of Haryana Police upon landing at Delhi Airport on January 7, 2026, marking a significant victory for international legal cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)