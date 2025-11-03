Eskom Reports Stable Grid, Improved Efficiency, and Stronger Energy Availability

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, says the national grid continues to perform reliably, effectively meeting electricity demand across the country. In its latest operational update, the company highlighted significant improvements in generation performance, reduced reliance on diesel, and continued progress under its Generation Recovery Plan, which has been central to restoring long-term energy stability.

Grid Stability Strengthened by Recovery Plan

Eskom said the ongoing implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan is yielding measurable results, enhancing operational efficiency and improving system reliability. The Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) load factor — a key indicator of how often diesel-powered turbines are used to meet demand — dropped to 0.0001%, down from 0.23% the previous week.

“This reflects sustained efficiency gains and reduced dependence on diesel generation, a major cost driver in previous years,” Eskom said. The improvement underscores efforts to optimize the performance of primary energy sources, including coal, hydro, and nuclear.

Improved Energy Availability Factor

Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which measures the percentage of generation capacity available to supply the grid, rose to 63.06% year-to-date — slightly above last year’s 63.02% for the same period. Between 1 and 30 October 2025, the EAF averaged 65.9%, compared to 62.24% during the same period in 2024 — a 3.66% improvement driven by fewer unplanned outages and the return of key generation units.

According to the utility, the Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF) — which tracks generation losses due to breakdowns — dropped to 21.78%, an improvement from 24.51% a year earlier. Similarly, the Planned Capability Loss Factor (PCLF) declined to 12.01% from 12.87%, showing more efficient maintenance scheduling.

“This year-on-year reduction of over 1 000MW in breakdowns demonstrates growing reliability and resilience in our generation fleet,” Eskom noted.

Koeberg Unit 1 Back Online

A major boost to grid stability came with the reconnection of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 1 to the national grid on Wednesday following extended, planned maintenance. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 are now operational, with Unit 1 ramping up production and Unit 2 already contributing 941MW.

Once both units reach full capacity, Koeberg will generate over 1 860MW — providing South Africa with dependable 24/7 baseload power and reinforcing Eskom’s commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient nuclear energy operations.

Dramatic Drop in Diesel Expenditure

Eskom also reported a dramatic reduction in diesel expenditure — a key sign of improved energy security and cost efficiency. During the past week, diesel spending stood at only R0.005 million, compared to R7.84 million during the same week in 2024.

This decline reflects Eskom’s success in minimizing the use of costly OCGTs and shifting toward more sustainable, budget-efficient generation. Year-to-date, diesel expenditure remains well below budget, easing pressure on the utility’s operational finances.

Stronger Reliability and Lower Breakdown Rates

Between 24 and 30 October 2025, Eskom recorded an average of 8 768MW in unplanned outages — a significant improvement from 9 837MW in the same period last year. This reduction of over 1 000MW highlights continued gains from Eskom’s proactive maintenance and modernization programmes.

The improvements are part of a broader turnaround strategy launched to restore generation reliability, prevent load shedding, and transition toward a more balanced energy mix that includes renewable integration and efficiency-driven grid management.

Eskom’s Outlook: Efficiency, Resilience, and Reform

Eskom said it remains committed to strengthening South Africa’s energy security through sustained recovery efforts, disciplined maintenance, and greater operational transparency.

“The Generation Recovery Plan continues to deliver tangible results, and we will maintain this momentum to ensure stability and reliability in the months ahead,” the utility said.

Energy analysts have welcomed the improvements, noting that consistent performance gains — particularly at major baseload plants — could mark the beginning of a longer-term stabilization of South Africa’s power supply. However, they caution that Eskom must maintain a rigorous maintenance schedule and investment discipline to sustain these achievements.

As Eskom continues implementing its recovery and modernization roadmap, the current performance metrics suggest the utility may be entering a period of measurable stability — a welcome shift after years of severe operational strain and load-shedding cycles.